Donald G. LeFever
March 20, 1930 - Dec. 19, 2019
Born in Denver, Colorado, but long time resident of Fort Collins, he grew up on a small farm in Englewood where his family made their living raising chickens. He worked summers at various ranches working cattle and putting up hay. After graduating high school in 1948, he went to Colorado A&M where his focus was more on playing football than on academics. He later transferred to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in1951 and served during the Korean War. When he returned home, he worked at the family ranch in Gunnison and Purina Mills, then continued his education at Fort Lewis where he met and married his wife, Dorothy from Aztec, New Mexico. The couple had three children Donna, Scott and Susan. He later transferred and graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science. He earned his Master's Degree from the University of Wyoming in Reproduction and Physiology.
He worked and retired from CSU after 30 years as an Animal Research Technician, as well as teaching graduate students in reproduction, which he always enjoyed working with young people. He was involved in many research projects during his tenure at CSU, but was recognized throughout the region for his expertise with cattle. He retired from the university in 1998. He was involved with the Colorado Cattleman's Association and was president from 2001 - 2002. During this time he also developed a business using his skills as an Artificial Insemination Technician and was known by ranchers as "A-I-Don".
He enjoyed golfing, fishing and always loved to play card games - cribbage, bridge and Texas hold-um poker in particular, and loved to gloat when he had a winning hand. He also always loved to dance, especially with his partner for life, Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy LeFever, his daughter, Donna VanHoy of Aspen, Colorado, his son, Scott LeFever of Broomfield, Colorado, and his daughter Susan Hanson of Carrollton, Texas. He has 5 grandchildren, Casey & Lisa LeFever, Reece & Alec Hanson, Haley Hanson Rice, and 2 great-grandchildren, Lydia and Jensen.
A memorial service will be held at Allnutt Mortuary on Drake Road at 10:00 AM on May 1st.
Followed by a reception and then burial of ashes at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020