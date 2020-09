Donald G. WatsonWellington - Donald "Whitey" Watson,75, of Wellington,CO, passed away on 9/25/2020. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and many other family members. His is survived by his wife Mary Jo, sons Donnie and Rich (Tina), step children Blain (Dennetta) and Shawna, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view Donald's full obituary and send the family online condolences.