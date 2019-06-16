|
|
Donald Phillip Maurath
Wellington - Don was born in Quinter, Kansas to Henry and Elizabeth Maurath, he was the third oldest in a family of six children. He grew up outside of Grainfield, Kansas on the family farm. He graduated from Gove County High where he excelled in basketball and baseball.
Don was drafted into the Army and proudly served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969 after earning a Purple Heart Medal.
In 1976 Don married Bonnie (Goetz) Bays. Later they divorced. They had two daughters Shawna(Reeves) and Kendra(Kauffman). His girls were the light of his life.
Don worked as an electrician for several companies before Coors Brewing Company, where he was employed as an electrician for 22 years before retiring in 2010.
Don loved his softball, playing several nights a week. He enjoyed supplying a beer, snack, and BS for the team afterwards.
He loved his grandkids more than anything and never missed a game, school concert, or anything for that matter. He was always present, even the friends of his grandchildren called him Grandpa Don.
He was an avid sports fan, from little league to the pros. He loved college basketball(Go Jayhawks!), Denver Broncos, and his favorite, the Colorado Rockies. If he was not watching sports, he was fishing. He loved to fish year-round. His favorite fishing spots were Lake John, Saratoga, and Wheatland 3. When Don was home, he spent a lot of time in his garden, woodworking, and watching old westerns.
He lived each day with purpose, humility, and was always helping someone out. He never put himself first, never met a stranger, and could have a conversation with anyone. He was ornery, stubborn, kind-hearted and generous.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Alvin-(Lefty) and sister-Virginia. He is survived by his daughters, Shawna(Donny), Kendra(Travis) and his beloved grandchildren Shayla(Jacob) Greenwood, Dane, Ty, and Clay Reeves; Bryanna, Payton, Jordyn, Kynzie-Lou Kauffman; brothers Albert(Sue), Ed(Charlene), Junior, and one great-grandchild coming in July.
He will be sorely missed, but we are all so fortunate to have had him in our lives. In honor of Don, please hug those around you, give them some of your time, and enjoy a BBQ with family and friends.
In his honor there will be a Celebration of Life BBQ, June 22nd 1-5pm at the Reeves' Residence. 5139 E. County Road 58; Fort Collins 80524. Wear your Rockies gear!
Published in The Coloradoan on June 16, 2019