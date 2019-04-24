|
Donald Sheridan Jr.
Fort Lupton - Donald Sheridan Jr. passed away suddenly on April 8, 2019. Donald was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on May 7, 1968. Donald's life began in New Jersey before moving to Estes Park, Colorado. In Fort Collins he attended Bennett School, Sherpardson School, St. Joseph School, Boltz Junior High, Rocky Mountain High School where he became a champion wrestler and played football. Donald graduated from St. Anthony's Hospital's paramedic program and became a paramedic for over 15 years. Donald was intrigued at the idea of becoming a business owner and pursued the dream until his death. He was the owner of a drilling company out of Brighton/Fort Lupton, Colorado.
Donald leaves behind his wife, Kelly (Ogilvie) Sheridan; daughter, Emily Sheridan; his father, Donald Sheridan Sr.; his mother, Rosemary Sheridan; his father-in-law, Ken Ogilvie; his sisters, Kelli Brauch of Fort Myers, Florida, Wendy Sheridan (Curt) of Pleasant Hill Missouri, Tricia Leslie (Andy) of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother, Michael Sheridan (David) of Miami, Florida; sister-in-law, Genniffer Wagner (Dave) of Brighton, Colorado; nephews, Dalton Spence of Lee Summit, Missouri, Trey Brauch of Fort Myers, Florida, Jack and Jace Leslie of Fort Collins, Colorado, McIan and Shea Amos of Brighton, Colorado; and niece, Tori Brauch of Fort Myers, Florida. Donald had many cousins from around the country.
Donald loved taking a cruise with his family and especially liked to visit Southern California and the Caribbean.
Donald will be missed by all his family and friends. Please pray for him.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019