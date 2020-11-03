Donald Wyjack
Fort Collins - On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Donald Wyjack, cherished father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 94. Don was born in Iowa City, Iowa on July 31st, 1926 to John and Alda Wyjack. He grew up with 5 brothers and 6 sisters and loved his family fiercely.
As a young man he spent the first part of his life crisscrossing the United States before falling in love with Colorado and settling down on the Front Range in the 1960's. Don was happiest when he was outdoors playing horseshoes, fishing in the Rocky Mountains or with his family and friends. For years, Don's second home was the lunch counter at the Silver Grill Café in downtown Fort Collins.
In passing, Don joins his departed friends and family, including his five brothers Al, Jim, John, Harvey and twin brother Danny, as well as five sisters Opal, Alda, Thelma, Phyllis and Bonnie.
Don's spirit lives on in his sister Shirlee Hansen; daughter, Deniese Lipscombe; son-in-law, Barry Lipscombe; grandchildren, Cynthia Lipscombe, Spencer Lipscombe, and Simon Lipscombe, and his great-granddaughter Isabelle Ramirez. He will be greatly missed by his brother-in-law Merle Roth of Loveland as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends that he made along the way.
A Celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.
We would like to thank Josilyn and Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies for their loving care over the last couple of years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
