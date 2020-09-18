Donelle K. Lowham
Fort Collins - Donelle K. Lowham, a life-long educator, teacher and administrator and for the last ten years, resident of Fort Collins, CO, died on September 16, 2020 at the age of 70 at Poudre Valley Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Donelle is survived by husband, Jim; children, Kurt (Judy), Scot (Amy), and Cara (Rob); stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Chris); brother Gary (Cheryl); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and hundreds of friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by: both her parents, Don and Betty.
Donelle was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on May 29, 1950 to Donald Van Ostrand and Betty Shuttlesworth. She graduated from the Kearney State College with a Bachelors degree in Home Economics and from the University of Wyoming with a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership. She worked as a lifelong educator with a passion for supporting children in need.
Donelle was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, exploring the world and playing games. Donelle touched the lives of everyone she met with love, patience, grace, a warm smile and bright eyes.
Donelle's last gift to the world was to be a tissue donor and she would encourage us all to be as generous in spirit and heart.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service at 650 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Donelle Lowham to the Kelly Walsh High School Angel Fund. Please send all checks to Kelly Walsh High School in Memory of Donelle Lowham (3500 E 12th Street, Casper, Wyoming, 82609).
