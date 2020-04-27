|
|
Donna Blakeslee
Fort Collins - Donna M. Blakeslee, 91, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away April 26, 2020 at Golden Peaks Nursing Home. Donna was born May 1, 1928 in Denver, Colorado to Paul and Lena Campbell. She married Keith (Curly) Blakeslee on March 28, 1948. Donna graduated from Wiggins High School in 1946 and graduated from the 2nd class of LPN School of Nursing at Poudre Valley Hospital. She started her career in nursing at Poudre Valley Hospital, Four Seasons Nursing Home and Columbine Nursing Home in Fort Collins.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Scott) Lockman Gordon of Fort Collins, Ted Blakeslee of Severance, and Geraldine (Duane) Brown of Ault; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, a son, Frederick Blakeslee, a daughter, Shirley Benson, and granddaughter, Kimberly Duncan.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Peaks Nursing Home and Pathways Hospice for he wonderful care our mother received.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donna will be interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery with her husband, Keith. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020