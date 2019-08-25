|
|
Donna Kling
Laporte - Donna Kling was born to Don and Genny Conley on November 4th 1947 in Grand Junction, Colorado. The family moved to Fort Collins in 1962 where Donna attended Fort Collins High School and then Poudre High School as a member of the first graduating class. She met the love of her life, and future husband, Allen Kling, when they were both sophomores at FCHS. Allen and Donna were married on June 25th, 1967. Daughter Kari was born in 1972 followed by their son Matthew in 1975. Allen and Donna bought and sold a number of houses in the Fort Collins area, but found their true home when they settled in LaPorte in 2005.
Donna was foremost a wife and mother. Her family was everything to her. She was her children's biggest supporter and loved them unconditionally. She enjoyed socializing with her friends and playing cards. She was a tireless advocate for the developmentally disabled.
Donna passed peacefully on August 21st 2019. She is survived by her husband Allen, daughter Kari, son Matt, brother Ken, brother Michael, son-in-law Scott, and dear friend and care-taker to Matthew, James Ewbank, who is also family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Foothills Gateway (301 W Skyway Drive, Fort Collins).
A celebration of life will be held on October 12th. Details on time and location to follow.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 25, 2019