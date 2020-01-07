|
Dora Teal
Fort Collins - Dora Mae Bockman Teal, 87, of Fort Collins passed away on January 3, 2020, at Poudre Valley Hospital after an extended illness. Dora was born in Fort Collins on August 14, 1932, to Fred and Margaret Bockman. She graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1950, and soon after married James Allen Teal in 1951, in Ft. Collins. They made their home in Pomona, California, until 1965, when Dora returned to Fort Collins to be the bookkeeper for the family lumber business, Mountain View Lumber Co. After retirement, Dora decided to go back to work for Whole Foods, in a job that she dearly loved, maintaining beautiful salad bar displays, which the Customers enjoyed and complimented.
Dora was very kind, positive, and active throughout her life. She loved cooking, gardening, Bowling, Dutch Hop and Polka Dancing. Every Summer, Dora's yard was a beautiful flower garden, blooming with Impatiens, Alyssums, Bleeding Hearts, Clematis, and a variety of Roses. Dora was a wonderful cook and enjoyed canning and cooking for family and friends whenever possible. She was well known for her homemade noodles and burritos. Dora was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She is preceded by her parents, Fred and Margaret Bockman. She is survived by two Brothers; Ronald Bockman, Sonny Bockman, one Sister; Shirley Kurtz, three Sons; Terry Teal, Greg Teal, Steven Teal, seven Grandchildren; Troy Witte, Janine Edsall, Nicole Alexander, Lindsay Terrell, Joshua Teal, Leslie Ann Cummings, Jessica Teal, and seven Great-Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9 AM to 6 PM, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Vessey Funeral Service Chapel, 2649 E Mulberry St #1. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Stuart Street, Fort Collins CO, 80525. The service will be followed with a luncheon, and burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020