Doris D. Stenson



Fort Collins - Doris was born in rural Nebraska on October 4, 1927.



She met Willard Stenson after WWII and they were married on October 26, 1947 in Hardy Nebraska. They were a farming couple that worked together and had their children during this time. In 1960 they moved their young family to Fort Collins, Colorado and remained ever since. Doris continued to have a soft spot for all things Corn Husker and cheered them on.



Doris and Willard were married for 51 years when he passed away in 1998.



Doris was a nurturing caretaker as shown by her careers throughout her life.



Before her marriage she taught elementary students in a country school in rural Nebraska. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked in Doctor's offices in Fort Collins. When she retired she took care of many elderly people until the age of 85.



Doris was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins and served on several committees within the Church. She belonged to Questers and enjoyed attending Church and many other social functions. She is dearly remembered for her 4th of July parties hosted at her home across from City Park. She enjoyed gardening, baking cinnamon rolls, sewing and collecting just about anything. She found value in all people and prized her family.



Doris was proceeded in death by her husband, Willard Stenson and their set of twins, Dean and Darlene Stenson. She is survived by her children, Joyce Stenson, Janene Dellenbach (Mike), Kim Stenson (Linda) and Lee Stenson. Her 5 Grandchildren adored her as well as her 8 Great-Grandchildren.



Doris loved and served the Lord until her death on Earth at age 92.



Memorial contributions in Doris's honor can be made to:



First Presbyterian Church of Fort Collins or Gardens on Spring Creek earmarked for the Butterfly House, and mailed c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store