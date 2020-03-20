Services
Doris Irene Specht


1925 - 2020
Doris Irene Specht Obituary
Doris Irene Specht

Fort Collins - Doris Irene Specht, age 94, of Fort Collins, CO passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020. She was born on a farm in Nebraska, on July 2, 1925, and had four brothers and sisters of Louis and Ida Richardson, who predeceased her.

Doris met her future husband, Victor at a USO dance in California. After Victor returned from WWII, Doris married Victor on February 24, 1946 in California and relocated to Fort Collins in 1948. Doris and Victor were lovingly devoted to one another, their children, and grandchild for 71 years before his passing in 2017.

In 1955, Doris and Victor opened their business, Specht's Floor and Wall Coverings, which they owned and operated for over 40 years. Doris was an excellent business woman, and enjoyed decorating, interior design, and trying new recipes for her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Specht and Christine Turbeville; granddaughter, Kalyn Specht; son-in-law, William Turbeville.

A Memorial Service will be held in the future to honor Doris by all who loved her.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
