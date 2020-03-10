|
Doris Stansbury
On Monday, March 2, 2020, Doris Stansbury, mother of eight, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.
Doris was born in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado in 1931 to Bernice and Clarence Denison.
At a young age she left school and married the love of her life, Leland Stansbury, in 1947. After bringing seven children into their family, she went back to school and graduated in 1959 from Flagler High School in Flagler, Colorado. This was such an amazing accomplishment; she was interviewed and an article was published in the Rocky Mountain News. After she graduated, she had another child, bringing their family size to eight children.
To help her large family, she became an experienced gardener and seamstress. She canned the garden produce and sewed many baby outfits, dresses and shirts. She was also very good at making entire wardrobes for the many children's dolls over the years.
While her children were of school age, she participated as a parent advisor for 4-H, helping her children to participate in the program.
She and her husband farmed dry land wheat on a section of land north east of Flagler for 10 years. The family were members of the First Congregational Church in Flagler.
In 1964, the family left the plains and moved to Fort Collins, CO. Doris decided to go back to school and graduated with a Licensed Practical Nurse degree in 1966 from Poudre Valley Memorial Hospital in Fort Collins. She worked at Poudre Valley Hospital for many years.
Doris loved to celebrate Christmas. The family would gather on her birthday in December to decorate the tree and the house. The decorations would stay up until late January to fully enjoy them.
She enjoyed creating handmade gifts. She was an amazing needle worker, creating hundreds of cross stitch pictures, pillows, towels, hardanger and crewel embroidery pictures, stain on glass mirrors and hangings, beaded Christmas ornaments and many other handmade gifts. She created her own ceramics workshop, filled with molds, a kiln and paints. She loved teaching her children and grandchildren how to create their own pieces of art.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Leland, daughter, Annita Stansbury, grandson, Adam French, brothers Marvin, Walt and Ronald and sisters Marian and Dorothy.
She is survived by her daughters Linda (Steve) Burr, Vicky Hays, Elaine (Bob) Backman, Debby (Tom) French and Betty Stansbury, sons, Leland Dean (Donna Boreck) Stansbury and Robert (Peggy) Stansbury and brothers Bob, Kenneth and John. She had 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express our appreciation to Pathways Hospice for all their kind assistance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Larimer County Food Bank or Pathways Hospice, c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020