Dorothy "Dot" Craig
Fort Collins - Dorothy "Dot" (Thorp) Craig, of Ft. Collins, Colorado, passed away on Friday, May 17 surrounded by her children. Dot was born on November 3, 1932, in Paxton, Nebraska. She graduated from Paxton High School and Kearney State Teacher College, Kearney, Nebraska. After receiving her teaching certificate, she taught for a few years in a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska.
She married Marvin Craig (Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.) on August 4, 1955. During her time as an Air Force wife, she lived in many different states. She always said that her biggest regret of being a military wife was that they were never transferred to an overseas base. In 1974, after Marv retired from the Air Force, the family moved to Ft. Collins.
Dot loved teaching and later in life she taught English as a Second Language in the Poudre School District, with students ranging from elementary to high school. She was an avid reader, particularly fond of murder mysteries and biographies. She was an active member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and was involved in many activities. She had a beautiful alto voice and sang in the church choir for many years.
Dot was predeceased by her parents Herschel and Grace (Pease) Thorp; her husband of 54 years, Marvin; and her brothers, Russell (Rusty) Thorp and Robert Thorp. She is survived by her 4 children, Rocky (Betsy) Craig; Carol (Ron) Dorn; Natalie Craig; and Ann Craig. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Craig, Meaghan and Caitlin Dorn; Elaine (Dan) Manobianco; Jeffrey Craig; Victoria McGrath; and special family friend, June Marquez. She is also survived by her sister Mary Morfitt and brother William Thorp.
A Celebration of Life in Dot's memory will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1200 South Taft Hill Road in Ft. Collins, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Dot's name to her favorite charities: the Larimer County Food Bank; the Ft. Collins Rescue Mission; Pathways Hospice; or Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 26 to May 29, 2019