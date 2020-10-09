Dorothy Ellen Karst



Fort Collins - Dorothy Ellen Karst passed away peacefully in her sleep at 8 am September 30, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She joins her husband, Richard Benjamin Karst who passed away October 28, 2019. They are survived by their son, Dennis Waggoner, his wife, their 3 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Dorothy was born in Kansas but resided in Fort Collins, Colorado for most of her life. There are no funeral services per Dorothy's wishes.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store