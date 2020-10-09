1/1
Dorothy Ellen Karst
Dorothy Ellen Karst

Fort Collins - Dorothy Ellen Karst passed away peacefully in her sleep at 8 am September 30, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She joins her husband, Richard Benjamin Karst who passed away October 28, 2019. They are survived by their son, Dennis Waggoner, his wife, their 3 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Dorothy was born in Kansas but resided in Fort Collins, Colorado for most of her life. There are no funeral services per Dorothy's wishes.




Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
