|
|
Dorothy J. Lewis
Fort Collins - Dorothy J. Lewis passed away quietly on March 29, 2020 to be with her beloved husband, David and daughter, Roxie. Sadly she leaves behind her daughter, Valerie; grandson Bill and his wife Jessica; great-grandsons, Billy and Brayden; grandson, Christopher, grandson; Troy; great-grandson, Trayce. She also leaves behind her sister, Florence, and her children, Jerri, David, and Cami. Dorothy will be dearly missed by all.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020