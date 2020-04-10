|
Dorothy Jean Lewis
The beautiful, gentle sweet soul of Dorothy Jean Lewis rejoined the Lord and went to be with her loving husband David Allison Lewis, mother Pearl M Jennings, daughter Roxane K Steinwachs and infant son Bruce David Lewis on March 29th, 2020.
Dorothy was born August 31st, 1934 in Bartley, Nebraska to Pearl and Jesse Lang. Dorothy lived there until 1941 when Pearl moved Dorothy and her sister Florence to Wellington, Colorado. Later they settled in Fort Collins.
Dorothy was stricken with rheumatic fever at the tender age of eight and therefore lived a quiet life spending most of her time with Florence. Rain, snow or wind the two walked hand-in-hand two miles to school every day. Church on Sunday and Bible School found the sisters nearly inseparable not unlike twins. Every summer they worked in the fruit orchards with Pearl picking cherries to earn money to for material and then sit down at the sewing machine to make dresses for school.
While in high school, she met the love of her life Dave and left school to spend more than 60 years together. They raised two beautiful girls Roxie and Valerie becoming a close family involved in boating, water skiing, stock car races, time in the mountains and dancing Saturday nights to country music in the area.
Dorothy and Dave always made their home welcome to those who came. Her gracious and loving spirit and her quick sharp sense of humor made her a joy to spend time with.
Later in life after Dorothy's daughters Roxie and Val had children, she was instrumental in the raising of her three grandchildren Bill Nauroth, Troy Steinwachs and Chris Nauroth. They were the absolute loves of her life. From camping trips to after school homework to junior and senior high school graduations, she was often involved.
During the twilight years of her life at the Columbine Healthcare Facility, she loved taking walks outside and was totally taken aback by the beauty of the world and the wonderful meals she had with those who would join her. She looked forward to visits from Florence, Val, grandchildren and even her great grandchildren Trayce Steinwachs, Billy and Brayden Nauroth.
Dorothy leaves behind her daughter Valerie Lewis, grandsons Bill Nauroth, Troy Steinwachs, Chris Nauroth, sister Florence Peters, nieces and nephews Jerri Woodard David Peters Cami Howlett and nephew Virgil Clear; Jean
Her love and dedication to those around her is an inspiration to those she leaves behind. She will be missed beyond words. Heaven has received a blessed soul.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020