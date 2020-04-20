|
|
Dorothy Miller
Fort Collins - Dorothy ("Dottie") Evelyn Miller was born in Marion, Indiana on November 3rd, 1919 to Reeley B. Wiley, Sr. and Velma (Phillips) Wiley. She was one of four children; Helen (Wiley) Richards, Reeley B. Wiley, Jr., and Betty (Wiley) Hudlow. Dottie grew up in Marion, IN and attended Public school, followed by her college education, at DePauw University in Greencastle Indiana.
Growing up, she was very active in the Marion community and in her High School. Dottie met her future husband, J. Robert (Bob) Miller (voted by his class as "The Silliest Senior.") while attending high school in Marion. After dating into their college years, they were married at the onset of WWII on February 21, 1943. Bob proposed to Dottie while standing on the Washington Bridge on the Mississinewa River in Marion. During WWII, Dottie followed Bob throughout his various locations of military assignments, all fortunately to be in the mainland United States. The two of them remained married for over 42 years, up to Bob's death in October of 1985.
The end of WWII, brought Bob and Dottie to Colorado in 1946. Bob completed his Law Degree, that had been put on hold by the War, at the University of Denver. Upon graduating in 1948, Bob and fellow Law classmate, Ralph Harden (MaryJo) decided to set up a Law practice in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Millers and the Hardens moved into a home near the intersection of Prospect and Stover Streets. From that time, until his death in 1985, Bob pursued his Law career. A few years after entering into the practice of law, Bob was appointed to the County Court Bench, and later served on the District Court Bench in Larimer County.
Both Dottie and Bob were active members of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry. Dottie also served as the bookkeeper for the St. Luke's Thrift Shop, chaired the Alter Guild, and helped needlepoint the beautiful kneelers that grace the alter. Dottie was also a member of Chapter G, P.E.O. for over 50 years.
Dottie and Bob started their family in Fort Collins. First they adopted a German Shepherd, Gretel, and then a Scottie Terrier, Bonnie. Dottie adored animals, and there were many pets to follow in the Miller household. But the best additions to the family were their children, daughter, Linda Miller (George Blau) and son, Jeff Miller. Dottie helped with Cub Scouts, Campfire Girls and 4H. Both Dottie and Bob could be found at all of Jeff's athletic events and Linda's horse shows cheering their children on.
After Bob passed away, Dottie enjoyed traveling with her sisters and with friends. Dottie was also an avid golfer and bowler with the Fort Collins Country Club.
Dottie has four grandchildren, Aaron Blau, Nathan Blau, Kylie (Miller) Carey (Jerrod), Joel Miller (Nicole). She also has three great grandchildren, Quinn Miller, Rylan Miller (Joel & Nicole), and Royce Carey (Kylie & Jerrod).
Dottie lived a rich life with her husband, children and grandchildren to over one hundred years of age. She was known for graciously entertaining family and friends. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband.
A private internment for Dottie is planned with the family, and a Celebration of Life Service for Dottie's friends and family will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, later this summer.
Memorial Donations in Dottie's Memory, may be made to: Pathways Hospice and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020