Dortha Laraine Evans McKnight
Fort Collins - Dortha Laraine Evans McKnight, 98, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died at home on February 1, 2020.
Dortha was born in Lehi, Utah, on February 19, 1921, to John S. Evans and Maud Collet Evans. On June 2, 1941, she married James Clayton McKnight.
During World War 2, Dortha worked in Seattle at the Boeing aircraft company as a messenger and in Utah at the University of Utah managing the secretarial pool. Later, in Denver, she taught ballet, tap, and modern dance. Moving with her husband in 1967 to Fort Collins when they bought the Fort Collins Cycle Center, a motorcycle shop, they both worked at the shop until retirement in 1980.
Dortha served two terms as president of the Fort Collins chapter of Zonta, an international service club for business and professional women. A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Dortha worked in volunteer positions in all of the church auxiliaries, including teaching classes for all age groups and choreographing dances for a wide variety of programs.
Dortha was preceded in death by her parents; by her siblings, LaVance Evans, Oral Evans, Fay Evans, Eudon Evans Wasden, Reo Evans, Cecil Evans, and Doyle Evans; and by her daughter Sally Victoria McKnight, husband, and son Phillip Scott McKnight.
Dortha is survived by her daughters, Laurie Deanne McKnight and Jill Evans McKnight; her grandchildren Ursula Solard McKnight, Anna Hansen, and Nathaniel Rust Mollica; and by her great-grandchildren Max Armstrong, Olivia Armstrong, and Aileen Jorane Braun McKnight.
Dortha was cremated and her remains will be buried at Grandview Cemetery on March 7, 2020, at noon. Her funeral service will be held the same day at 2:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1400 Lynnwood Drive, Fort Collins, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation at https://www.nof.org/support-nof/donate/.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020