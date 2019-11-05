Services
Douglas Adam Campbell Obituary
Fort Collins - Douglas Adam Campbell, 40, passed away November 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 11:00am until 2:00pm on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00pm on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.

Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019
