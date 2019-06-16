|
|
Douglas Anthony Aguirre
Loveland - Douglas Anthony Aguirre, 60 of Loveland, CO passed from this life on June 13, 2019, due to chronic illnesses. He was born to Anthony and Virginia Aguirre on May 24, 1959 in Denver, Colorado. He grew up in Ft. Collins attending school there and graduating from Poudre High School in 1976. In 1974, he met the love of his life, Kathy Olivas. They were married August 24, 1979. The couple had one son, Anthony Aguirre who passed 4 years ago. Among his greatest joys was his beloved granddaughter, Jazmyne Aguirre. Douglas was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and friend.
He had a passion for weight lifting & riding his Harley! He played football, wrestled and taught his son to wrestle. Among his other interests were Body Building and Powerlifting in which he competed in contests. He worked at Woodward Governor, Hach and a few other machine companies as a Machinist & Programmer. He developed many friendships among his co-workers. His friends remember him with great respect, as a reliable guy, very competent machinist and a fun person with whom to celebrate special occasions. Doug lived life to its fullest. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his mother Virginia, sister Renee Haith and his granddaughter Jazmyne. Numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his beloved son Tony, sister Audrey, father Anthony.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton. Memorial Contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice. Please visit www. VesseyFuneralService.com to leave condolences and share memories of Doug with the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on June 16, 2019