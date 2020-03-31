|
Douglas Edward DeMercurio
Loveland - Douglas Edward DeMercurio, 68, of Loveland, Colorado, concluded his time on earth at 3:12 pm on March 26, 2020, following a car accident that occurred on his commute to work the morning of March 16, 2020.
Doug was born on April 25, 1951, in Berkeley, California, to two wonderful, loving parents, Jack and Bernice DeMercurio. He graduated from Salesian College Preparatory high school in 1969. He went on to study at both UC Berkeley and Cal Poly for a few years before leaving to pursue his purpose and passion as a community leader and restaurant owner for over 35 years.
In 1977, Doug met Connie Collyer and knew quite quickly how much he loved her. They dated for one year before Doug popped the question and they became engaged. They were married three months later on August 11, 1979 in Santa Barbara, CA. Together they raised two children, Nate and Marissa.
From his early career in California, Doug is best remembered for his time at Pelican's Wharf and Peabody's in Santa Barbara. In 1982, Doug, Connie, and Nate (one year old at the time) moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where they opened Quinn's on the corner of Horsetooth and College. Less than a year later, Quinn's was changed to Nate's Steak and Seafood, a restaurant that will always be fondly remembered in the local restaurant community. In 1986, when daughter Marissa had turned two and was able to articulate the inequity of the situation, she asked "Where's my restaurant?" So in 1987, Tortilla Marissa's was opened. Doug also started other restaurant concepts such as the Jefferson Street Station and the Main Street Grill. In 2013, Doug passed Tortilla Marissa's on to long-time General Manager, Mike, who still locally owns and operates the restaurant today. This was Doug's official retirement from his role as Restaurant Proprietor.
In 2015, Doug had the opportunity to still serve the community through his love of people (and food) in his encore career as one of the founding opening employees at Trader Joe's in Fort Collins. Though he talked many times in the last few years about reducing his hours and minimizing the fatigue he felt from all the physical labor he put in at work, it was clear that Doug truly loved his role and his work family at Trader Joe's. The evening before Doug's accident, he wrote the following related to his work: "I believe my life purpose is to serve others. Part of that purpose is to be present in times of need, to be a calming influence in times of fear and panic." Doug truly loved serving others.
As many who knew Doug will remember, he was mission and purpose-driven. He was passionate about helping local businesses to succeed, providing service to the community through Rotary International, Partners Mentoring Youth, Project Self-Sufficiency, and the Colorado Restaurant Association. He demonstrated a lifelong love of learning. And for many years, he loved to run. Among his many running accomplishments, Doug ran the Boston Marathon twice, the Chicago Marathon, the New York City Marathon with his son and completed the Fort-to-Boat Relay with the Big Dogs, his running fraternity. Above all, Doug was most passionate about his family.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Connie DeMercurio; his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, Nate, Whitney, Nora and Niles DeMercurio; his daughter and son-in-law, Marissa DeMercurio and Pete Kardasis; his canine companion (and very good girl), Penny; and his siblings Darla Wooldridge, Don DeMercurio, and Debbie Cook. One of the most meaningful experiences of Doug's life was in 2014 when he had the honor of officiating Marissa and Pete's wedding. In 2015, Doug took his new role as "Poppers" very seriously when his first grandchild, Nora, joined the world. His joyful spirit amplified when Niles joined a few years later. Poppers is frequently the most requested audience on FaceTime, even when talking with family in other cities. Though their time together was short, he left a huge and loving impression by which they will remember him.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, who both passed in the last few years, and welcomed him home with loving grace and open arms.
In Doug's final 11 days, he was given the very best care by the committed medical staff at MCR, to whom enough gratitude cannot be expressed. Doug was also celebrated and honored by hundreds of family, friends, coworkers, and community members who shared memories and loving words on his CaringBridge website. The site will remain available for visitors who wish to learn more details about his final days.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe for all to gather together, drink good wine, eat great food and share memories of Doug. As he would wish, a forthcoming announcement will be made when it is time to "Party On!"
Memorial contributions may be made to Project Self Sufficiency, an organization very dear to Doug and Connie, either online at bringthepower.org/Donate or by check mailed to the Loveland PS-S office. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020