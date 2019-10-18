Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Timberline Church
2908 S Timberline Rd
Fort Collins, CO
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Club Tico
1599 City Park Drive
Fort Collins, CO
Douglas J. "Doug" Kokes

Douglas J. "Doug" Kokes Obituary
Douglas "Doug" J. Kokes

Fort Collins - A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Timberline Church, 2908 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins, CO. Immediately following the service, there will be a light reception at the church. A private interment for the family will be held at the Grandview Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Doug's life at Club Tico, 1599 City Park Drive, Fort Collins, CO from 5:00 to 8:00pm Thursday evening. Celebration to include a potluck meal with cash bar. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Doug's full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
