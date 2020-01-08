|
|
Duane Andrew Rasmussen
Fort Collins - Mr. Rasmussen was born June 15, 1936 in Greeley CO. to Harold C. And Clara M. Rasmussen. Duane married Dorlies Meissner in 1964 in Greeley CO.
Duane graduated from Pierce High School in 1955 and was active in all sports Basketball being his favorite.
Duane joined the Airforce and was enlisted from 1955-1959. His favorite assignment was at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage Alaska. After completing his Military career, he attended the University of Northern Colorado majoring in Business and English. After college he entered the Real Estate Business. Duane was one of the original founders of the Group Inc. Real Estate He was in the Real Estate business for a total of 35 years in Greeley and Fort Collins. After retiring from Real Estate, he was a founding member of TMA Inc. Wind Energy Company. The position as President of the company enabled him to travel to areas of the world including Russia, UK, Spain and Germany.
Duane enjoyed spending time with family, telling jokes, wildlife photography, spending time in the mountains, watching Football, Baseball, Basketball, traveling through Europe with his wife Dorlies.
Duane is survived by his wife Dorlies; son Daren Rasmussen, daughter Dawnel (Steve) Meyer, granddaughters Annalies Rasmussen, Brenna and Lauren Meyer, five brothers and two sisters.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.
Services will be held Saturday January 11th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 531 South College Ave.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in care of First Presbyterian Church 531 S. College Avenue Fort Collins, CO 80524
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020