Duane E. Smith
Waterloo, IA -
June 24, 2019
Services: 10:30 AM Friday June 28,2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Waterloo IA. Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday June 27,2019 Kearns Funeral Service Waterloo IA. Memorials may be directed to the family
Duane E Smith, 82 passed away due to complications of pneumonia.
Survived by four children, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two sisters. Preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers and a sister.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 27 to June 30, 2019