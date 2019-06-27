Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearns Funeral Service
Waterloo, IA
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA -

June 24, 2019

Services: 10:30 AM Friday June 28,2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Waterloo IA. Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday June 27,2019 Kearns Funeral Service Waterloo IA. Memorials may be directed to the family

Duane E Smith, 82 passed away due to complications of pneumonia.

Survived by four children, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two sisters. Preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers and a sister.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 27 to June 30, 2019
