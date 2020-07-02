Duane Spitale



Wellington - Duane Frank Spitale, 58 died at 3:00 pm on June 29th, 2020. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on January 5th, 1962. Although his cause of death was cancer, he was able to pass quickly, pain-free, and surrounded by loved ones at his home in Wellington, CO. Survived by his three children, Stephen, Daniel, and Sarah, his mother Elmina (Sherman) West, brother Timothy Spitole and sister Deborah Spitale. He is preceded in death by his father Frank Spitale. A Memorial service will be held through his Church. Church of God, A Worldwide Association , at the Best Western Plus in Loveland, CO on July 12th at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers please send cards and memorial donations to: 7080 Loudon street, Wellington, CO 80549









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store