1/1
Duane Spitale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Spitale

Wellington - Duane Frank Spitale, 58 died at 3:00 pm on June 29th, 2020. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on January 5th, 1962. Although his cause of death was cancer, he was able to pass quickly, pain-free, and surrounded by loved ones at his home in Wellington, CO. Survived by his three children, Stephen, Daniel, and Sarah, his mother Elmina (Sherman) West, brother Timothy Spitole and sister Deborah Spitale. He is preceded in death by his father Frank Spitale. A Memorial service will be held through his Church. Church of God, A Worldwide Association , at the Best Western Plus in Loveland, CO on July 12th at 11:00 am. In Lieu of flowers please send cards and memorial donations to: 7080 Loudon street, Wellington, CO 80549




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved