Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Stafford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Thomas Stafford


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Thomas Stafford Obituary
Earl Thomas Stafford

Passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, November 25, 2019. Earl was born in Audubon, Iowa. He served in World War II. Earl married Dorothy R. Carr on November 7, 1948. They moved to Fort Collins in 1967. Earl and Dorothy owned the Travelodge Motel from 1965-1972. Earl then went into real estate and land developing. Earl is survived by one daughter, Juli Stafford, 5 grandsons, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Earl's wife Dorothy and son Tom preceded him in death, along with 1 brother and 4 sisters. Private family services will be held. The family would like to thank Morning Star and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -