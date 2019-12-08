|
|
Earl Thomas Stafford
Passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, November 25, 2019. Earl was born in Audubon, Iowa. He served in World War II. Earl married Dorothy R. Carr on November 7, 1948. They moved to Fort Collins in 1967. Earl and Dorothy owned the Travelodge Motel from 1965-1972. Earl then went into real estate and land developing. Earl is survived by one daughter, Juli Stafford, 5 grandsons, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Earl's wife Dorothy and son Tom preceded him in death, along with 1 brother and 4 sisters. Private family services will be held. The family would like to thank Morning Star and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019