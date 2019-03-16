|
Edgar Frank Yancey
Fort Collins - Edgar Yancey, 80, passed away peacefully on February 26 at 7:00 PM surrounded by his family, loving on him as he ended his earthly pilgrimage and began his heavenly one. Edgar was born on September 7, 1938 in San Francisco, CA to Chauncey and Roine Yancey. He was the second born of a family of four children.
Edgar lived a full life, marrying his high school sweetheart, Carol Arthur, in August of 1959. They had three boys and one girl. After serving in the military, Edgar joined the family business, Yancey's Produce. He took over the company from his dad in 1970 and directed the company, growing it from small produce distributor to a large regional food distribution company servicing customers across Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Edgar loved his family, enjoying twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The highlight of his life was his faith in Jesus Christ. He gave his life to Jesus in October 1969 and committed to live out the Gospel by investing his time, talent and treasure for God's Kingdom.
He is predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Jack.
Surviving are his wife, his sister, his brother, his four children, his twelve grandchildren and his seven great-children.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 2:00 PM at Life Pointe Church, 900 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arise Rwanda Ministries online at www.ariserwanda.org or by check at Arise Rwanda Ministries, Inc. c/o Pamela Fogg, CPA 8333 SE Stark Street Portland, OR 97216.
The family wants to extend their deepest thanks to Seven Lakes Memory Care and Suncrest for their outstanding and loving care to Edgar.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019