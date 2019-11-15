|
|
Edith Brady
Fort Collins - Edith Doreen Brady, 94, of Fort Collins, passed from this life on November 13, 2019. Services are as follows: Visitation from 1:00-4:00 pm, Wednesday, November 20 at Goes Funeral Care in Fort Collins. Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Interment at 12:00 pm, Monday, November 25 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to read the obituary and share condolences with the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019