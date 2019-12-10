|
Edith E. Kroepel
Phoenix, AZ - Edith E. Kroepel, 93 of Phoenix passed away December 7, 2019. Edith was the daughter of Alfred and Media Swanson of Shenandoah, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin and her two sons. Edith is survived by her daughter. There will be a celebration of life service in January of 2020. Edith was a lover of Jesus Christ. She lived her life in service to God and brought the Bible and Jesus to everyone she met. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
