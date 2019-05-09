Services
Bratley Funeral Home - Washburn
10 East Bayfield Street PO Box 518
Washburn, WI 54891
715-373-2283
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Higney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith F. (Perley) Higney


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edith F. (Perley) Higney Obituary
Edith F. (Perley) Higney

Cornucopia, WI - Edith F. (Perley) Higney, age 93 of Cornucopia, WI and formerly of Fort Collins, CO, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI with her son John by her side. She was born on April 9, 1926 in Queens, New York, the daughter of James and Edith (Fitall) Perley.

A funeral service is tentatively planned for early June at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI. Details will be posted on the funeral home website, when they become available.

The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online or express online condolences, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 9 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now