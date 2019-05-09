|
|
Edith F. (Perley) Higney
Cornucopia, WI - Edith F. (Perley) Higney, age 93 of Cornucopia, WI and formerly of Fort Collins, CO, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI with her son John by her side. She was born on April 9, 1926 in Queens, New York, the daughter of James and Edith (Fitall) Perley.
A funeral service is tentatively planned for early June at the Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI. Details will be posted on the funeral home website, when they become available.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online or express online condolences, please visit bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 9 to May 12, 2019