Edward Anthony Vosney
Fort Collins - With deep sorrow and profound sadness, Edward Anthony Vosney, passed into the arms of god, in the wee small hours of Friday, March 1st 2019, with the love of his life and his best friend Kathy Vosney holding his hand.
He leaves to mourn his memory his wife of 22 years, Kathryn E Vosney, Jack and Sara Vosney, his children from his former marriage to Susie Morton Vosney. His step children, Shawn C Schaefer and her husband Eric R. Hollenbeck of Windsor, Co. and Kari L Finlayson and her husband Robin Finlayson, Prince Albert, Canada and sunshine of his life Ele is 8 year old yorkie-poo and his grandchildren, Keigan, Ryan, and Maya Schaefer, and Grayson and Hollis Finlayson, along with our newest addition Malayna Hollenbeck. He also leaves two sisters, Patricia Brainard, and Barbara Goodrich both of Plantsville, Connecticut. His niece, Lacey Goodrich, and her husband, Ed, and their three children, Elliot, Tobias, and our miracle niece Elizabeth. He also leaves Jamie's children Silas, Sophia, and Stewart Goodrich, and three great nieces and nephews, Lulu, Hunter, and River. His dearest and best friends, BRG(Rick Golas), and Debra Golas, Curt and Dianne Poland, Rocky Hill, Ct. and Cliff and Christine Angyal of Newington, Connecticut. He was predeceased by his father, Anthony E Vosney, and Sophie Vosney, both affectionately known as Toby, and Smiles, and his nephew, Jamie Goodrich.
There will be a celebration of Eddie's life at 7:00pm, this Thursday evening, March 7 th, 2019 at his stepdaughter's home located at 5471 Hunter Drive, Windsor, Co.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts of love can be made for his grandchildren's education fund, made payable to Kathryn Vosney, Executor of his estate., administered through Chase Bank located on Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Co.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019