1/1
Edward "Ed" Barrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Ed" Barrett

Fort Collins - Edward "Ed" Andrew Barrett of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on the morning of July 22, 2020. Ed was born on February 23, 1961 to Charles and Lola Barrett at the Poudre Valley Hospital.

Ed enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. He also adored cats. He was a man of many talents. He was extremely skilled in fixing cars, building homes, and gardening. Ed is known for his sense of humor. He always knew how to make others laugh. He often prepared delicious meals for friends and family especially on holidays. From Eleanor, Ed was an excellent husband, very good companion and shared the most wonderful times together.

Ed is survived by: his wife Eleanor Barrett; brother Charles Barrett; sister-in-law Reyna Barrett; sister Maureen Barrett; nephews, Charlie Barrett and Ricky Barrett and their children; nephew, Earl Ong and nieces, Claudine Ong and Maria Ong.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved