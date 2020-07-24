Edward "Ed" Barrett
Fort Collins - Edward "Ed" Andrew Barrett of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on the morning of July 22, 2020. Ed was born on February 23, 1961 to Charles and Lola Barrett at the Poudre Valley Hospital.
Ed enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. He also adored cats. He was a man of many talents. He was extremely skilled in fixing cars, building homes, and gardening. Ed is known for his sense of humor. He always knew how to make others laugh. He often prepared delicious meals for friends and family especially on holidays. From Eleanor, Ed was an excellent husband, very good companion and shared the most wonderful times together.
Ed is survived by: his wife Eleanor Barrett; brother Charles Barrett; sister-in-law Reyna Barrett; sister Maureen Barrett; nephews, Charlie Barrett and Ricky Barrett and their children; nephew, Earl Ong and nieces, Claudine Ong and Maria Ong.
