Edward Charles Rennells, Jr.
Wellington - Edward Charles Rennells, Jr., 66, of Wellington, Colorado and formerly of Newbury, New Hampshire passed away on July 16, 2020 at his home in Bushnell, Florida surrounded by his family. He was born on November 13, 1953 in Elmira, New York to Cora (Sharron) Rennells of Bushnell and the late Edward Charles Rennells, Sr. Ed was compassionate for the underprivileged his entire life. He worked for Casey Family Services in Hartford, CT and Concord, NH for 30 years. When he retired he founded Soaring Wings Ministries in Wellington, Colorado serving the homeless. He attended Trinity Bible Church in Sutton, New Hampshire, serving as an Elder and Youth Leader. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants. Ed enjoyed going on family vacations and camping and was an avid mystery book reader. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, Edward is survived by his loving wife Anita (Gonzalez) Rennells of Wellington his daughters: Karin Hummel (Jake) of South Royalton, VT and Meredith Peters (Todd) of Wellington, CO; his son: David Rennells of Bushnell; granddaughters: April Hargove (Justin) of Victor, MT and Payton Peters of Wellington, CO. He is also survived by his sister Debbie Stevenson (Guy) of Farmington, ME and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Soaring Wings Ministries, 499 Trinity Lane, Wellington, CO 80549 or www.soaringwingsministries.org