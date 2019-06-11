|
Edward "Big Ed" Jack Milewski
Fort Collins - Edward "Big Ed" Jack Milewski passed away on June 6, 2019, with his children by his side. His last days were spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sharing memories, stories, and laughter.
Ed was born August 14, 1928, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Polish immigrants, Bert and Louise Milewski. He graduated from Union High School where he was a Michigan state record holder, setting records for the cross country and mile run.
Ed joined the Navy at age 17. While Ed was in the service, he became a naval ship boxing champion.
Ed married Jeanne Hokanson on November 23,1949, and together they raised five children. Ed had many skilled trades and ended his career as a facilities manager. He became a Boy Scout Master in Michigan and coached Pee Wee football in Illinois. Later, the family moved to Colorado in 1971. In Fort Collins, Ed volunteered many hours for Special Olympics.
One of the greatest gifts that Ed gave his children and grandchildren was his love of the outdoors. He spent time most weekends hunting and fishing with his sons and daughters at their cabin on Bull Mountain in Colorado.
Later in life, Ed developed his talent as an artist. He created beautiful, colorful paintings of serene mountain scenes, cabins near calm lakes, and pictures of the outdoors he loved so much.
Ed is survived by long-time companion, Kris; former wife, Jeanne; son Greg and grandson Holden; daughter Karyn (Kent) Hendricks and grandson Travis; son Scott (Kim) and granddaughters Riley, Jaime, and Lindsay; son Paul (Julie) and grandsons Zach and Keegan, and granddaughters Ashley and Jacque; daughter Kristin (Andy) Anselmo and grandsons Alec and Jake; and many great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on June 17, 2019, at 3:00pm at Providence Bible Church immediately after across the street at Paul and Julie's.
