Edward John Nau
- - November 5, 1920 - February 26, 2019
Funeral Services for Edward John Nau of Berthoud, will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 1:00pm, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver.
Edward Nau was born on November 5, 1920, in Duluth, Minnesota, the son of Gottfried and Elizabeth (Nee: Leonhardt) Nau, immigrants from Bavaria, Germany. His family moved from Duluth to Waukesha, Wisconsin where Ed finished school, helped his father and brothers with the family automobile repair business, and worked on the family farm, alongside his 7 brothers and 1 sister. In October of 1942 Edward enlisted at Fort Sheridan, Illinois in the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Keesler Field, Biloxi, Mississippi for basic training. In December of 1942 Edward was shipped off to the South Pacific to join the 67th Fighter Squadron of the 13th Air Force. Edward served as a Navigator and Flight Engineer on the fighter and courier planes in the Pacific until he was honorably discharged in 1945, with several combat medals.
While on leave in Townsville, Australia, during his tour of duty, Ed met his future wife Cathline 'Kay' Kaissis. Ed requested to be discharged in Australia so that he could marry Kay. He started an auto body shop in Darwin and worked there until his first child, Elizabeth, was born. They returned to the United States in 1947 and eventually settled in California, where they raised their 5 children. In 1973 Ed moved to Palisade Colorado, and, later relocated to Berthoud, to live with his son, Andrew.
During his life Ed worked mainly as an auto body repair man. He also taught adult education, worked for Grand Junction Airport, owned and operated a peach orchard in Palisades, and. When Ed wasn't working, he enjoyed being a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, being an Ambassador for the Mesa County AARP, creating whimsical landscaping at each of his homes, dabbling in oil painting, camping, fishing, enjoying his children, and holding hands with his wife.
He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Markoe (Danny) of Granada Hills, California, and Linda Mills (Rocky) of Westlake Village, California; his sons Edward John Nau, Jr. (Sherri) of Redding, California, and Andrew Nau, of Berthoud, Colorado; his brother Tony Nau, of Port Washington, Wisconsin; his 10 grandchildren: Aaron, Lisa, Sean, Jason, Ambrea, Sunday, Andrea, Ryan, Lauren and Ridge; his 18 great-grandchildren: David, Luke, Nichole, Chad, Anthony, Nicky, Lisa, Julian, Peyton, Megan, Ahdi, Iden, Lily, Laken, Haven, Avery, Rourik and Kallae; his 2 great-great grandchildren Emma and Oliver.
Edward is preceded in death by his wife Cathline; his daughter Frances; his granddaughter Delana; his brothers Joseph, William, George, Francis, Arthur, and Thomas; and his sisters Annie and Margaret. Please visit www Allnuttloveland corn to share your remembrances of Edward.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019