Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Leschak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Leschak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Leschak Obituary
Eileen Leschak

Fort Collins - March 9, 1927 to April 24, 2020

Eileen left us peacefully at 3:20, Friday morning as a gentle rain tapped her window at Columbine West.

Eileen was born Eileen Mae Wiley in Auburn, N.Y. to Edward Wiley and Eula Lic. She married Peter Leschak in Auburn, NY October 11, 1947. Eileen loved life and loved people as evidenced by the countless people that loved her. She traveled extensively, visiting every continent save Antarctica and Australia.

Eileen gave the world 7 children, 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Eileen is survived by her children; Douglas & wife Cassie of Akron, OH, David & Wife Kate of Apache Junction, AZ, Dennis & wife Susan of Ashville, NC, Dean & wife Patricia of Littleton, CO, Dana & wife Barbara of Ft. Collins, CO.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Peter Leschak, son Dale Leschak of Lakeland, FL, brother Paul Wiley, sister Gloria Wiley-Long and both her parents.

Eileen will be missed and loved by us all and remembered through narratives of numerous lives that can trace their beginnings to this wonderful woman.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -