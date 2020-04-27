|
Eileen Leschak
Fort Collins - March 9, 1927 to April 24, 2020
Eileen left us peacefully at 3:20, Friday morning as a gentle rain tapped her window at Columbine West.
Eileen was born Eileen Mae Wiley in Auburn, N.Y. to Edward Wiley and Eula Lic. She married Peter Leschak in Auburn, NY October 11, 1947. Eileen loved life and loved people as evidenced by the countless people that loved her. She traveled extensively, visiting every continent save Antarctica and Australia.
Eileen gave the world 7 children, 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her children; Douglas & wife Cassie of Akron, OH, David & Wife Kate of Apache Junction, AZ, Dennis & wife Susan of Ashville, NC, Dean & wife Patricia of Littleton, CO, Dana & wife Barbara of Ft. Collins, CO, Deborah Wright and husband Tom of Houston, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Peter Leschak, son Dale Leschak of Lakeland, FL, brother Paul Wiley, sister Gloria Wiley-Long and both her parents.
Eileen will be missed and loved by us all and remembered through narratives of numerous lives that can trace their beginnings to this wonderful woman.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020