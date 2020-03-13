|
|
Elaine Dreiling
Fort Collins - Elaine Joy Dreiling, 69, of LaPorte, died March 10, 2020 in Fort Collins. Elaine is survived by her husband, Larry; three children, Tad Dreiling (Sandra Geling) of Johnstown, Lori (Twain) Sauvageau of Livermore, and Jennifer (Chris) Grounds of Wellington; her mother, Leata Dangler of Loveland; brother, Don (Lynn) Weitzel of Lasalle; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Weitzel; her niece, Isabella Dreiling; her sister, Cheryl Hagemeister; her step father Richard Dangler. A celebration of Elaine's life is being planned for later this year. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for updates on services.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020