|
|
Elaine Maxine Nielsen
Fort Collins - Elaine Maxine Nielsen born March 20, 1924 to Emmanuel Kosta and Minnie McAllister in Columbus, Nebraska. Elaine married high school sweetheart Elmer Niels Nielsen in March of 1943 in Fremont, Nebraska. While Elmer went away to serve our country in WWII, Elaine stayed state-side and became a Rosie the Riveter to also serve our country. She helped to build B-17s at the Boeing plant in Everett, Washington. After Elmer's return home, the couple welcomed daughter Julianne in 1947. Elmer and Elaine spent many years in Brush, CO where their family grew to include son Rodney (born in 1952) before moving to Fort Collins in 1966. After moving to Fort Collins, Elaine worked at Poudre High School as a bookkeeper.
Elaine was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran church here in Fort Collins. She was also a member of the Red Hat society for many years, the Aspen Club, the Elks and the Breakfast Club. Elaine passed away early in the morning of November 17, 2019 at the age of 95. She lost both her siblings Geraldine Dykeman and Vern Kosta, her husband of 64 years and her son prior to her own passing. She is survived by her daughter Julie Nielsen, daughter-in-law Marilyn Nielsen, grandchildren Kristen (Jensen) Wall (husband, Matt), Karen Jensen, Sarah (Jensen) Hagenbuch (husband, Todd), Ryan Nielsen, Makenna Nielsen and great-grandchildren Trevor and Amelia Hagenbuch. The family of Elaine invites you to celebrate her life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Allnutt Drake Chapel in Fort Collins, CO at 1:00 pm. Donations can be made in Elaine's name to the Sky Ranch Lutheran Camp (805 S Shield St., Fort Collins, CO) or (Donor Services, PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 98018). Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019