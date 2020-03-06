|
Elaine Wilhelm Ingwerson
Fort Collins - Elaine Wilhelm Ingwerson, 84, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully from complications due to a brain hemorrhage on March 2, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Elaine was born to Alex and Helen (Eckhardt) Wilhelm on October 28, 1935 at her beloved aunt's home in Bayard, Nebraska. Elaine grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with her parents and four siblings and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1953. Elaine met her future husband, Edwin Ingwerson, shortly after high school and upon quickly capturing his heart, they were married in June of 1954. Ed and Elaine had two daughters, Shanna and Michelle (Shelley). Edwin preceded her in death in 1975.
Elaine's first job after high school was at Fairmont Foods in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where she learned to love eating ice cream, one of her favorite foods and pastimes. She worked at Tallmon's Jewelers from the late 60s through 1972 when she and her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. In 1974, she began working at a large law firm in Phoenix as a temporary receptionist. Within a few years, Elaine worked her way up to the position of legal administrator where she oversaw a staff of over 150 people and was the first woman to attend law partner meetings, an accomplishment of which we are very proud. Elaine worked at the firm until 1996 when she retired and moved to join her daughters in Colorado.
Elaine had many interests and hobbies including volunteering at the Phoenix Performing Arts Center, ballroom and "Dutch hop" dancing, listening to many types of music (but classical was her favorite), singing, musicals, whipping up tasty treats, working on crafts projects, reading, spending time on the beach, and working in her beautiful flower garden. She was proud of her Russian German heritage and was a first-generation American. Ever beautiful both inside and out, Elaine was a lifelong fashionista and shoe enthusiast who always looked well put-together and stylish. Most of all, Elaine loved spending time with her family and was a mother figure to many people in addition to her two biological daughters. She had a large capacity for showing love through warm hugs, an encouraging smile and words, and homemade food that nurtured those around her. She loved to laugh, welcome friends and family into her home, and make the holidays extra warm and special for her family. Elaine left behind a legacy of love and taught those around her how to do it unconditionally. She was a model mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, wife, co-worker, and friend who will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.
Elaine is survived by her daughters Shanna Ingwerson of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Shelley Ingwerson Kawamura (Ken) of Windsor, Colorado, beloved grandson Gabriel of Windsor, Colorado, Sisters Tamara Grasmick (Jerry) and Sharlene Bauer of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, brothers Donald Wilhelm (Jean) of Gering, Nebraska, and Richard Wilhelm (Mary) of Julesburg, Colorado, along with many beloved cousins, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, friends, and neighbors. Elaine was preceded in death by her dear mother, father, and husband.
Celebration of Life will be at Allnutt Drake Road Chapel, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, CO, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
