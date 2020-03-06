Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Allnutt Drake Road Chapel
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO
Resources
Elaine Wilhelm Ingwerson Obituary
Elaine Wilhelm Ingwerson

Fort Collins - Elaine Wilhelm Ingwerson, 84, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Celebration of Life will be at Allnutt Drake Road Chapel, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, CO, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.

A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 6 to Mar. 29, 2020
