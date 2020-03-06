|
Elaine Wilhelm Ingwerson
Fort Collins - Elaine Wilhelm Ingwerson, 84, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Celebration of Life will be at Allnutt Drake Road Chapel, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, CO, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 6 to Mar. 29, 2020