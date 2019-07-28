|
Eleanor Dorrance Peterson
Fort Collins - Eleanor Dorrance (Smith) Peterson, who died in Ft. Collins on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the age of 99, was an accomplished woman whose motto might have been, "Accentuate the positive."
Born in Hendley, NE, on October 26, 1919, Eleanor was the youngest child of Boteler Charnocke and Ellen Elizabeth (Dorrance) Smith. As a student at Hastings College, Hastings, NE, she played championship tennis and was active in the YWCA, becoming national student chairwoman in 1939, when she was sent to Amsterdam as part of the American delegation to the World Conference of Christian Youth. After graduation she worked for the American Friends Service Committee, first in New England helping to resettle Jewish academics fleeing Nazi Germany, and then on the west coast trying to find places for Japanese students, before enrolling for graduate courses at the University of California Berkeley.
In 1943 she married Wallace E. Peterson, who at that time was serving in the U.S. Navy. After the war, the Petersons bought the U Bar U Ranch in the Poudre Canyon, where Eleanor was instrumental in bringing Norman Fry's memoir, CACHE LA POUDRE - "THE RIVER" AS SEEN FROM 1889, to publication, reviving Eggers School, and helping to found, build and fund the non-denominational Poudre Canyon Chapel in Old Poudre City.
In the late 1950's Eleanor was involved with the reorganization of the Poudre R-1 School District, fighting for the preservation of one-room schools. Upon moving to Ft. Collins in 1959, she became active in the Democratic Party, chairing the Senate campaign of Byron Johnson, serving as vice-chair of the state party, and as an elector for John F. Kennedy.
The Petersons moved to Bangkok, Thailand, in 1962. Eleanor taught at Thammasat University, developing new programs and approaches to teaching English as a foreign language. After returning to the U.S. in 1975, she worked for Woodward Governor, the Stanford Bookstore, and the Jimmy Carter presidential campaign.
Blessed with a wide-ranging intellect and an altruism which could be breathtaking, Eleanor was proudest of her work on the Fry memoir, which reflected her own enduring love for the Rocky Mountains and the Poudre Canyon.
She was predeceased by her husband Wallace and by her son Scott Keith Peterson. Survived by a circle of friends and a large extended family, she is also survived by her daughters Jenny Peterson and Karen Carlin, her son Christopher Peterson, together with his wife Jeannette; her son Jonathan Peterson and his wife Debra; by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Poudre Canyon Chapel, c/o Bob Sticker at 87 Shady Rest Lane, Poudre Canyon, Bellvue, CO 80512.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 28, 2019