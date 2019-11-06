|
Eleanor (Ellie) Duke
Eleanor (Ellie) Duke passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on September 23, 2019. Ellie will be remembered for her energetic spirit, good humor and playfulness. She was a supportive friend, an incredible mother, a wonderful grandmother, a faithful wife and a brilliant nurse.
Ellie was born in Akron, Ohio, the second of five children of Curtis and Edna (Moorhead) White. She received her nursing degree from the diploma program at the University of Akron. She then left Ohio for Los Angeles, California where she met her loving husband of 54 years, Walter Duke, on a ski trip. After the two were married, they moved to Denver where Ellie received her bachelor's of nursing at the University of Colorado. The couple then moved to Casper, Wyoming, where Ellie became a public health nurse. Their two children, Heather and Christopher, were born in Casper. After living in Wyoming several years, the family moved to Texas where Ellie continued to work part-time as a nurse while raising her children and volunteering her time at the school, Meals on Wheels and the Methodist church. After Walt retired, he and Ellie moved to Ft. Collins in 1992. Ellie worked at the Larimer County Health Department as a public health nurse for over 20 years, not retiring until the age of 81.
Ellie had a giving heart and an unquenchable love of others. She gave so much of herself to her children, her grandchildren, her family and friends. She has been and will remain an inspiration to all who knew her. Ellie is survived and sorely missed by her husband Walt Duke (now of Aurora), her daughter Heather Hack (of Steamboat Springs), her son Chris Duke (of Denver) and her six grandchildren, Emma, Ben, Calder, Mattias, Hazel and Odin.
There will be a celebration of Ellie's life on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 3 pm-6pm at Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, Denver, Colorado 80246. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Crossroads Safehouse and to Meals on Wheels in Ft. Collins
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019