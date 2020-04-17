|
|
Eleanor Marie Owen (nee Ball)
Fort Collins - Eleanor passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her children. She had been ill for the last year. Eleanor was a 3rd generation Colorado pioneer born in Denver in 1929 to Anthony William Ball and Frances Mary Ball (nee: Schneider). She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins since 1965. During her career as an Accountant/Bookkeeper she was employed by Dave Cook Sporting Goods, Home Bakery, Pease Home Improvements and St Joseph Catholic Church. She married Harold Richard Owen at St Theresa Catholic Church in Aurora CO on June 18, 1949. They were married for 50 years prior to Harold's passing in March, 2000. She is survived by her children, Roger, Gary, Ronald, Theresa Noonan (Patrick), Philip (Stephanie), Mary Owen, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Marlene, son David and his wife Beverly, her sister Mary F. Jackson, her brother James E. Ball. She will have a Private Requiem Mass at Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church in Lakewood, CO and a private family burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheatridge, CO next to her husband. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020