Elena Maria Ellsworth
Fort Collins - On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Elena Maria Ellsworth, loving mother of three children passed away at the age of 79.
Elena was born on September 29, 1940 in Budapest, Hungary to Edward Mueller and Maria Mero. She and her family migrated to Buenos Aires, Argentina after escaping the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.
She married and had three children. In 1974 she and her children moved to the United States of America. She spent her remaining years in Colorado close to her family.
She is survived by her three children, Gabe Jooris, Marta Rosser, and Cintia Mikulak; her grandchildren, Joshua and Paul Dufloth, Haley Mikulak and Delaney and Faith Jooris.
She left her legacy through her gift of compassion and storytelling, which will forever be cherished in the hearts of many.
