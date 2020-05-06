Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Elena Ellsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena Maria Ellsworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elena Maria Ellsworth Obituary
Elena Maria Ellsworth

Fort Collins - On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Elena Maria Ellsworth, loving mother of three children passed away at the age of 79.

Elena was born on September 29, 1940 in Budapest, Hungary to Edward Mueller and Maria Mero. She and her family migrated to Buenos Aires, Argentina after escaping the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

She married and had three children. In 1974 she and her children moved to the United States of America. She spent her remaining years in Colorado close to her family.

She is survived by her three children, Gabe Jooris, Marta Rosser, and Cintia Mikulak; her grandchildren, Joshua and Paul Dufloth, Haley Mikulak and Delaney and Faith Jooris.

She left her legacy through her gift of compassion and storytelling, which will forever be cherished in the hearts of many.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -