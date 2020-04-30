Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Charlotte "Betty" Fulton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Charlotte "Betty" Fulton Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Charlotte Fulton

Fort Collins - Elizabeth "Betty" Charlotte Fulton, of Fort Collins, passed away at the age of 96 on April 10, 2020. Betty was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 28, 1923.

Betty graduated from Northfield Seminary High School in 1941. She attended Agnes Scott College, University of Colorado, and the University of Denver, graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Education.

Betty is survived by her children, Daniel R. Butler, Susan E. Butler and Joanie B. Schiavo, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Victor R. Butler, Brandon Taylor Schiavo, and John Fulton. Memorial contributions can be made to Hilltop Guild Scholarship Fund, Allenspark, CO, in Betty's name. Betty will always be lovingly remembered for her incredible generosity, kindness, and unconditional love. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -