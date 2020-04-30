|
Elizabeth "Betty" Charlotte Fulton
Fort Collins - Elizabeth "Betty" Charlotte Fulton, of Fort Collins, passed away at the age of 96 on April 10, 2020. Betty was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 28, 1923.
Betty graduated from Northfield Seminary High School in 1941. She attended Agnes Scott College, University of Colorado, and the University of Denver, graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Education.
Betty is survived by her children, Daniel R. Butler, Susan E. Butler and Joanie B. Schiavo, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Victor R. Butler, Brandon Taylor Schiavo, and John Fulton. Memorial contributions can be made to Hilltop Guild Scholarship Fund, Allenspark, CO, in Betty's name. Betty will always be lovingly remembered for her incredible generosity, kindness, and unconditional love. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020