Elizabeth Farnham Solomon
Fort Collins -
Elizabeth Ann "Buzzy" Farnham Solomon, 93 passed away on February 4, 2019 in Fort Collins Colorado. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 in the Council Tree Covenant Church in Fort Collins. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Oxfam ,International Justice Mission, or World Vision .Friends may view the online obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences at www.allnuttftcollins.com
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 17, 2019