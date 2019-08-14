|
Elizabeth Frances Thornton
Fort Collins - In Celebration of the life of Elizabeth (Betty) Frances Thornton. Betty passed away August 10, 2019 at a local hospital.
Betty Thornton was born June 2, 1927 and spent her childhood in Fort Collins, Colorado. She attended Fort Collins High School, Aggies (CSU), and received her teaching degree from UNC. She was an inspirational teacher of students who were deaf with additional challenges. She relished adventure and spent six years exploring the West in an Airstream trailer with her beloved husband, Gene. Her favorite place was in the mountains where she felt closest to God.
Her kindness and support extended to her many lifelong friends. For many years she attended her high school reunions while wearing her cheerleading uniform. She was inquisitive and practical, yet she loved fun and good-natured pranks.
Her love of family never wavered. She cherished time spent with family. Betty and Gene are survived by the following family. They raised their daughter, Laurie (Thornton) Brown, who married David Brown, and daughter, Harriet (Thornton) Anderson in Colorado Springs, Colorado and St Louis, Missouri. Harriet and her husband, Michael Anderson, raised their two daughters, Kelsey (Anderson) Secrist and Sarah Anderson in Fort Collins.
Betty spent her life always surrounded by beloved pets. Large or small, furry or feathered, she always loved all animals wild or tamed.
Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. If you choose, flowers are welcome at Bohlender Funeral Chapel or donations to animal rescue at PAWS, P.O. Box 2095, Pampa, TX 79065.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM at Bohlender Funeral Chapel on Monday, August 19, 2019. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Cemetery. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019