Elizabeth (Betty) Stowe Pierce
Fort Collins - Betty Pierce died at the age of 97 in Fort Collins, Colorado on April 6, 2019. Preceded in death by Ernie Pierce, her husband of 67 years, Betty is survived by her son, Randy, her daughter, Marilyn, multiple nieces and nephews, their spouses, and offspring. Her steadfast, supportive and big-hearted presence will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and to share your memories, visit
GoesFuneralCare.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019