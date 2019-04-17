Services
Elizabeth Stowe (Betty) Pierce


1921 i - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Stowe (Betty) Pierce Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Stowe Pierce

Fort Collins - Betty Pierce died at the age of 97 in Fort Collins, Colorado on April 6, 2019. Preceded in death by Ernie Pierce, her husband of 67 years, Betty is survived by her son, Randy, her daughter, Marilyn, multiple nieces and nephews, their spouses, and offspring. Her steadfast, supportive and big-hearted presence will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and to share your memories, visit

GoesFuneralCare.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
