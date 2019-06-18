|
|
Ella E. Schultz
Fort Collins - Ella E. Schultz was born November 8, 1925, in Kingsbury County, De Smet, South Dakota to Charles and Rose Nordland. She passed peacefully on June 12, 2019, at the age of 93 at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Ft. Collins. Preceding her in death in 1994 was her husband of 50 years Russell Schultz of Broomfield. She is survived by three children, Rodney and wife Marsha of Custer, SD, Karen of Windsor, and Raymond and wife Doreen of Broomfield, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service is 2pm Wednesday, June 19 at Good Samaritan Society-Fort Collins Village, 508 W Trilby Rd, Fort Collins.
Family and friends may view full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 18 to June 19, 2019